New ministers told to declare assets within a month

PUTRAJAYA: All newly-appointed Cabinet members have been asked to declare their assets and pledge to stay away from corruption.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this was part of his attempt to ensure that the new government remains a clean government and would not be embroiled by graft and abuse of power.

“I have reminded all the ministers on the commitment to address the issue of corruption. They will be issued with an ‘Aku Janji’ document, to commit themselves to ensure that the integrity of the government is at the highest level.

“I have also told all Cabinet members to declare their assets. They have been given one month to submit their declaration forms to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Comission,” he told a press conference after chairing his first Cabinet meeting, here today.

The practise of declaring assets follow that of the previous Pakatan Harapan government.