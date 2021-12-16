New model vehicles must pass VTA procedure before marketing

PUTRAJAYA: Every new model of motor vehicle must go through the Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) procedure before being eligible to be marketed in the country and registered for use on the road, said the Road Transport Department (RTD).

RTD in a statement today said the policy related to VTA procedure was enforced, based on the provisions of the law under Section 66 (1) (pp), Road Transport Act 1987.

“The implementation of VTA procedure is to ensure the construction characteristics, use and specifications of the motor vehicles involved have complied with the stipulations under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“It is also to ensure that the method includes having a valid certification that involves compliance with the relevant mandatory standards,“ he said.

RTD said the Automotive Engineering Division of RTD is the approval authority responsible for carrying out the process of evaluation, inspection and verification of technical specifications on any new model of motor vehicle.

RTD said Malaysia was among the 63 contracting countries to the multi-lateral agreement, namely the 1958 Agreement under the framework of the World Forum Harmonisation of Vehicle Regulation (WP29).

Under the agreement, vehicle technical regulations known as United Nations (UN) Regulations were developed by an international group of experts to be harmonised among contracting countries through their respective VTA procedural frameworks.

RTD said it had placed compliance with the UN Regulations as a major benchmark under the VTA Malaysia procedure.

“It is specifically to regulate safety standards and environmental protection related to a motor vehicle to keep pace with current technological developments,“ he said.

“Continuous regulation of the technical specifications of these vehicles can reduce doubts and worries among consumers regarding the level of safety of a motor vehicle,“ said RTD. — Bernama