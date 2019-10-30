New NAP to be presented to cabinet next week, says Darell

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2019 may be presented to the cabinet next week for approval, to allow the new policy to be launched by end-2019.

International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister, Datuk Darell Leiking (pix) said the public will have the opportunity to scrutinise the new policy after the cabinet gives the green light on the NAP.

“What more important is works are in progress because we wanted to add a lot of things.

“As you can see each other days, if not weeks, or if not months, something new will come out and we have to be adaptive to it as well,“ he told reporters after launching the Industry4WRD Summit today.

The summit was held in conjunction with the one-year implementation of the national policy on Industry 4.0 or Industry4WRD.

Darell said the draft of the new NAP has been finalised.

“Don’t look at the time, look at the content that matter,“ he added.

Automotive, Robotic and IoT Institute (MARii) chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari in September said NAP will be implemented in three phases till 2030 and will also include efforts to make Malaysia a hybrid and energy-efficient vehicle (EEV) manufacturer.

He said the first phase of NAP is expected to run until 2023-2024.

NAP 2019 will also see MARii shifts its EEV focus to the“next-generation vehicle” (NxGV). - Bernama