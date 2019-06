GEORGE TOWN: A newly formed non-governmental organisation (NGO) has called on Pakatan Harapan to allow its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed to continue serving as prime minister for the full term.

This is despite Mahathir having stated that he would hand over the reins midway to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Mahathir must be given time to restore the country following the exposure of several financial scandals, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ihsan Muda Pulau Pinang president Muhd Arshad Abdul Rahman said today.

“We do not agree with the calls for a transition of power. We hope everyone will support him, give him the time and space to resolve all issues that the country is facing,“ he said, adding that Mahathir has a clear road map to improve the economy.

He was also unhappy that a group called “Otai Reformis” had demanded that Mahathir fixed a time frame for the transition of power to the PKR president.