TAIPING: Despite the standard operating procedures (SOPs) implemented under the new norm, Taiping Zoo received 60 visitors within an hour its doors were opened today.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi is confident that the number of visitors will gradually increase.

“We had 60 visitors up to 9.15 this morning.

“The zoo management is only allowing 1,250 people in within two, three-hour periods and they must adhere to the SOPs, including wearing a face mask,” she told reporters at the reopening of Taiping Zoo and Night Safari today.

She said Taiping Zoo would open from 8.30am to 6pm and Night Safari from 8pm to 10pm adding that from today until July 15, visitors would be offered a 20% discount on tickets.

With the discount, tickets for adults at Taiping Zoo will be RM13 instead of RM15 per person, while children’s ticket is priced at RM6 instead of RM8.

For the Night Safari, adults pay RM16 (RM20) and children RM8 (RM10). — Bernama