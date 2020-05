KUALA LUMPUR: The public and private sectors will resume operation starting Monday (May 4) which will see new normal at work, among them encouraging employees to work from home apart from observing a daily work rotation schedule.

The measures were made under the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to enable the reopening of economic activities throughout the country in a controlled and cautious approach to continue the curb on Covid-19 infection.

For the public sector, the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the government is encouraging civil servants to work from home except for work processes which require physical presence in office.

He said meetings are also encouraged to be held online via secure medium and for those who have problems of childcare, the government allows employees to work in rotation apart from observing flexible working hours.

“I am asking all heads of departments to hold discussions at their respective departmental level to rearrange manpower in their departments with priority given to the concept of working from home,” he said in the Prime Minister’s special message in conjunction with Workers’ Day today.

Referring to the opening of the various economic sectors, Muhyiddin said employers are encouraged to allow employees to work from home apart from having a schedule on working in office and from home on alternate days.

“I think it could also help solve the problem of looking after children. Even though childcare centres are opened by practising specific health standard operating procedure (SOP), I know many parents are worried about sending their children.

“So, if employers can give leeway to allow the husband and wife to work in office on alternate days, it would help to solve the problem of childcare,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the measure would indirectly reduce the number of children at childcare centres apart from facilitating the minders to manage children according to the health SOP stipulated.

“So I am asking employers to allow couples with young children to work from home on alternate days,” he said. — Bernama