New panel to send message of peace and unity

KUALA LUMPUR: In response to the mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand, Malaysia now proposes to set up a special committee to “send out the right message” on peace and inter-racial and inter-religious unity.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (pix) said today the panel would comprise religious and NGO leaders.

“We condemn the shooting that resulted in the death of 50 people,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Mujahid pointed out that cooperation was essential to ensure that the right message was sent out to the people.

“We cannot achieve this alone, so the ministry has invited representatives from every religion as well as the police. We want to listen to every view so we can send the right message to everyone,” he added.