New Penang ferry fares come into effect from tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN: The new ferry service in Penang will charge passengers as low as RM1 to RM2.50 for a one-way trip starting tomorrow.

In a statement today, Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) said individuals or pedestrians aged 12 and below will have a RM1 fare, while adult passengers or those above 12 will be charged RM2.

“Cyclists will be charged RM2, while motorcycle riders will need to pay a fare of RM2.50.

“The fare applies at both terminals, including the Raja Tun Uda Jetty on the island side and the Sultan Abdul Halim Jetty on the mainland side, for travel to or from the island,” it said, adding that the new ferry fare shows the service provider’s commitment to continuously improving services for all passengers and enhancing ferry service facilities.

PPSB aims to offer safe, convenient, and enjoyable travel experiences for all, and this adjustment is a significant step toward achieving that objective.

To ensure a seamless journey, PPSB will introduce monthly passes starting tomorrow, which will include discounts for ferry users.

“This initiative aims to provide added value and convenience to our loyal users,“ the statement added.

The public had the chance to experience the new ferry service, which operates between the two terminals on a round-trip basis, for free for a month starting from Aug 7.-Bernama