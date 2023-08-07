New Penang ferry service users to enjoy free rides for one month starting Aug 7

GEORGE TOWN: Penang residents and tourists can enjoy free shuttle ferry service between the island’s Raja Tun Uda Base (PRTU - Swettenham Pier cruise terminal) and Sultan Abdul Halim Base (PSAH) in Butterworth for one month starting Aug 7.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said four new ferries (about RM15 million each) have arrived in Penang and Penang Port Sdn Bhd will use the four weeks as a trial period to carry out various exercises.

“This four-week training, among others, involves ferry pilots and at the same time, the Marine Department will commission these four ferries.

“This new ferry service will operate from Aug 7, starting 6am to 8.30pm, while the frequency at peak times is every 30 minutes, of which the time taken for a one-way trip is 10 minutes (old ferry 20 minutes).

“When it starts operating on Aug 7, all passengers including non-citizens can enjoy this ferry service for one month without paying any fare,” he said when inspecting the new ferries here today.

In terms of capacity, the ferry can accommodate 150 passengers and 50 motorcycles and bicycles (only two-wheelers) passengers (250 in total) at a time.

He added that up to three ferries will operate every day with one ferry placed on standby.

In the meantime, he said, the new ferries were developed with a state-of-the-art concept and full safety features including closed circuit cameras (CCTV).

When asked about the fare once the free operating period ends, Loke said this matter will be announced later after discussion and agreement with the Penang Port Commission (PPC) but he assured that the fare introduced later will be reasonable.-Bernama