New Perodua Axia not affected by Daihatsu’s “procedural irregularity”

KUALA LUMPUR: The new Perodua Axia is safe for driving and Perodua will not be conducting any recall nor suspend the delivery of the new model to its valued customers despite the recent “procedural irregularity” highlighted by Daihatsu Co Ltd.

According to Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, the company had engaged Daihatsu to perform safety testing for the new Perodua Axia in Japan, which was witnessed by relevant authorities and agencies for their assessments.

“When we received news of this ‘procedural irregularity’, we immediately contacted these bodies to determine if the safety standard of the Perodua Axia was compromised, and we were assured that despite the revelation by Daihatsu, the UN-R95 certification given to the Perodua Axia remains intact.

“We apologise for any distress caused to our customers on this matter and we wish to assure them that the safety information and specification of all our models are verified by professional bodies,“ he said in a statement today.

Zainal Abidin said the company will continue to monitor the situation and will update the public on the developments.

“We place our customers’ safety and comfort above all else and we will continue to do so as part of our practice of going beyond expectations,“ he added. - Bernama