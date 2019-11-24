New pipeline expected to solve water supply disruptions in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Penang, which depends significantly on other states such as Kedah for its water, hopes to eliminate supply disruptions for good with the completion of yet another cross-channel submarine pipeline.

The pipeline will deliver 315 million litres per day of treated water from Seberang Perai to the island. This is in addition to two such pipelines commissioned in 1973.

Penang Water Supply Corporation and PBA Holdings Bhd CEO Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the newest pipeline project, which has been divided into three packages, is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the RM114.3 million project is necessary to address potential supply problems in the future.

“This is part of Penang’s commitment to ensure that the entire island, particularly Balik Pulau, receives a consistent supply of quality water,” he said.

Former Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Teh Yee Cheu had recently warned that proposed developments near Penang Hill could cause problems to water supply because it is also a catchment area.

“The issue is not just about connectivity but also dwindling resources for the northern region’s water catchment areas,” he said.

He pointed out that the main source of water to Penang, the Ulu Muda Forest Reserve and the Kuala Muda river, are endangered as a result of logging activities and mushrooming of plastic waste treatment plants nearby.