New PPR projects to be known as ‘Rumah Malaysia’ -Zuraida

JOHOR BAHRU, 19 Feb: The People’s Housing Project (PPR) which commence this year will be known as ‘Rumah Malaysia’, as part of policy reform carried out by the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the built-up area of ‘Rumah Malaysia’ would be no less than 900 sq feet compared to around 700 sq feet currently, and the ministry would also adjust the rental rates throughout the country.

“It is time for the Malaysian people to get bigger houses to improve their quality of life. This will, in turn, make them high-quality citizens,” she said in a news conference after handing-over the keys to house buyers of Taman Seri Molek Perdana Phase 1 and PPR Taman Perling, Johor, here, today.

Also present were the Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib and state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil.

Elaborating, Zuraida said various facilities such as playgrounds, community hall and houses of worship must be provided at the ‘Rumah Malaysia’ projects, besides ensuring the formation of the residents’ committee which would be responsible for the maintenance and security of the residential area.

To avoid ‘Rumah Malaysia’ from becoming unoccupied, the ministry also stipulates that eligible applicants must occupy the houses within three months after the construction project has been completed.

“I have requested that these houses be filled within three months. The state government must cooperate in getting occupancy. This includes allowing a two-year rental period while the applicants manage their bank loans and so on.

“If after two years they still fail to obtain any financing, the state government has to decide whether to extend the rental period or find new applicants,” she said.

Zuraida said this year, a total of 11 ‘Rumah Malaysia’ projects comprising 4,120 units would be built nationwide, of which three are located in Johor, namely Kluang, Sembrong and Pengerang.

She said the projects were still in the tender process to find eligible contractors before the construction project could be carried out.

On today’s event, Zuraida said it involved the handing over of keys of 160 residential units and eight shop units out of the total 972 units in Taman Seri Molek Perdana and 525 units in PPR Taman Perling.- Bernama