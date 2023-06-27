New president, audit report debate highlights of Dewan Negara session

KUALA LUMPUR: The 15th Parliament, Second Term, 2nd Dewan Negara session was adjourned today after sitting for six days, during which a new Dewan Negara president and deputy were elected.

Another highlight of this session was the debate of the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 2, which was presented and debated for the very first time at Dewan Negara.

It was a welcome return for former Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who had planned to retire from politics, as he was elected the 19th Dewan Negara [president, replacing Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, whose tenure ended on June 16.

His election became official after he was the sole candidate nominated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while his deputy, former Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed defeated Bersatu information chief Datuk Razali Idris with 43 votes.

“It took me only seven minutes to give my answer (of being a candidate for the Dewan Negara president) even though I promised to retire, I decided to answer the call of duty,” he said after being elected, promising that he would continue efforts to transform Malaysia’s Parliament.

Both Wan Junaidi, Nur Jazlan along with former Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa were sworn in as senators earlier today.

During today’s sitting, the prime minister also answered a question by Senator Datuk A Kesavadas about how serious the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission would be when investigating corruption allegations involving former prime ministers.

A total of nine bills were passed by the Dewan Negara during this session, including the Insolvency Act (Amendment) 2023, the Mental Health Act (Amendment) 2023, along with two motions, the Health White Paper and the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 2.

In his speech announcing the Dewan Negara’s adjournment, Wan Junaidi expressed his gratitude and praised the Dewan Negara members for their maturity and conveyed his Aidiladha greetings to those present.

The Dewan Negara is scheduled to sit for 12 days from Nov 27 to Dec 14.-Bernama