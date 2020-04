PETALING JAYA: New prison inmates in the country will be quarantined in a separate cell as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19 to other prisoners and staff members.

The Prisons Department said yesterday new inmates in quarantine will undergo medical examinations to determine if they are infected with the virus before deciding they are fit to be transferred to regular cells.

The department also said it has prepared quarantine cells to isolate any inmate who displays symptoms of Covid-19 infection.

To date, there has not been a single case of Covid-19 infection in prisons nationwide.

However, the department said it was not taking any chances and is taking preventive steps such as:

-> taking body temperature of its staff and referring them for medical attention even if they suffer a mild fever;

-> issuance of face masks and hand sanitisers for both staff on duty and inmates;

-> sanitising the whole prison premises; and

-> all inmates are monitored and are rendered efficient healthcare by medical officers.

The Prisons Department also urged all parties, including family members of inmates, to extend their cooperation and trust in the department in carrying out its responsibilities as a corrective centre.

The Prisons Department was responding to a statement by non-governmental organisation Suaram, alleging it had received information that inmates at the Sungai Buloh prison were showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy said yesterday it was the fundamental right for detainees to receive healthcare.

He added it would be disastrous for inmates and prison staff if there was an outbreak of the disease in prisons that were overcrowded.