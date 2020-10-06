New record set, youngest victim dies

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic hit a new high today, with 691 new cases reported over a 24-hour period.

Equally disconcerting is the death of a year-old girl, making her the youngest fatality the country has seen.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the new cases, 688 were through local transmissions.

Of those who have been infected in the country, 661 are Malaysians and 27 are foreigners.

Of the three imported cases, one each had returned from the Philippines, India and Egypt.

The additional cases brings the national tally to 13,504.

The Tembok cluster in Kedah accounted for the lion’s share of the new infections, reporting 394 cases, or 57% of the total, Noor Hisham told a “live” media briefing today. The Tembok cluster is within the Alor Setar Prison.

Apart from the Tembok cluster, three more have been reported in the Bah Sintok cluster, also in Kedah.

Noor Hisham said the Tembok cluster is a “confined cluster” and separated from the community. Nonetheless, it has been put under enhanced movement control order.

Sabah came in second with 219 new cases. Noor Hisham said they comprised 117 Malaysians and three foreigners who were detected in a screening process.

There were 30 cases (10 Malaysians and 20 foreigners) in the Bangau Bangau cluster and 19 Malaysians in the Ramai-Ramai cluster.

In addition, five medical personnel were among the remaining 14 who also tested positive through screening.

Selangor reported 38 new cases, including 17 who had returned from Sabah.

Apart from Selangor, the states have have reported positive cases among returnees from Sabah are Negri Sembilan with seven cases, Johor with three, as well as Perak, Sarawak, Penang and Terengganu with one case each.

The federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan similarly reported one new case each among returnees from Sabah.

Noor Hisham said the number of patients currently receiving treatment has risen to `2,936.

There were four fatalities, including the year-old girl, bringing the death toll to 141.

On the positive side, 87 patients recovered yesterday bringing the number of those who have beaten the coronavirus to 10,427.

Thirty-one patients remain in intensive care, with eight requiring the assistance of ventilators to breathe.

Noor Hisham said the girl was taken to the Semporna Hospital on Oct 1 for breathing difficulties, but the condition of her heart continued to deteriorate. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday but died at 5.25pm on the same day.

The others who also succumbed to the infection were a 60-year-old man who died at the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan, another man, also aged 60, in Semporna and an 85-year-old man in Penang.