PUTRAJAYA: The decision to allow fully tinted rear windshield and windows will stay despite protests from various quarters including the police, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said today.

He said the ministry respected the concerns expressed by the police with regard to security but the new regulations were introduced after gathering the views of all, including the police.

Effective yesterday (May 8), the rear passenger windows and rear windshield of cars are allowed to be fully darkened. Previous regulations fixed the Visible Light Transmittance (VLT) level at 30%.

Following the relaxation of rules on tinted windows, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias was reported as saying that the new ruling on tinted windows could complicate enforcement work.

“In terms of enforcement and the mechanism for enforcing the new regulations, the JPJ (Road Transport Department) director-general (Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid) will discuss with the police, particularly traffic police,” Loke told a media conference here today. — Bernama