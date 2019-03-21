New regulations will crack down on errant Rumah Selangorku owners

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is drafting a new regulation for disciplinary action against Rumah Selangorku owners who rent out their properties.

The state’s Housing and Urban Living exco Haniza Mohamed Talha said this in her winding-up speech at the State Assembly today.

“We are also drafting a by-law that allows punitive action and penalties against Rumah Selangorku owners who have breached the terms and conditions. This will allow local authorities enforcement officers to take action against them,“ she said.

Haniza said actions are being taken under the Strata Management (Maintenance and Management) Regulations 2015 in the meantime.

“Under the law, they can restrict access cards to only the owners and residents of Rumah Selangorku,“ she said.

On Wednesday, Pelabuhan Klang assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri told the assembly that the state government couldn’t evict or act against Rumah Selangorku owners who rent out their units.

He complained that the Selangor Housing and Land Authority (LPHS) had told him the terms and conditions prior to purchasing the houses were mere guidelines. The moment the homes were sold, the government could not do anything about it, he added.

However, Haniza told the assembly that actions had been taken against six owners of units at Azaria Apartments, Pelabuhan Klang.

“After receiving public complaints, we have identified and issued warnings to the owners of the six units who rented their homes to a third party, including the one who rented it out to foreigners. A notice was issued under Section 38 (2) of the Selangor Housing and Land Enactment to the owners.

“During our inspection, we also found another unit that had been extensively renovated without approval. The three-bedroom unit was renovated into a six-bedroom unit that resembled little boxes.

“The Klang Municipal Council had also issued a notice against the owner for making renovations without approval. Two of the six units no longer have renters,“ said Haniza.