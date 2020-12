SANDAKAN: The new Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base proposed for Sandakan to match its promotion as a regional command centre in 2017 would meet the people’s expectations for enhanced security, especially in east Sabah, said outgoing Naval Region 2 (Mawilla 2) Commander Datuk Sabri Zali.

He said a developed naval base in eastern Sabah would not only fulfil the people’s aspiration for increased army presence but also contribute to the state’s economy as more ships would be deployed here.

“There are three development projects that we (Mawilla 2) have applied and planned for, especially at its (Mawilla 2) home base in Sandakan – a new and larger base on a 5.6-acre (2.26ha) piece of state land, a jetty extension and 300 additional family homes for officers and personnel.

“The base will also house an ammunition dump which is currently at a rented warehouse. We plan to extend the existing one-acre jetty by another 200 metres (on land) and 100 metres out (into the sea),” he said.

Sabri, who will assume his new role as Eastern Fleet Commander on Dec 18, said this to Bernama after handing over the command of Mawilla 2 to its new commander, former Eastern Fleet Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Rusli Ahmad here, today.

He pledged to give his best as RMN’s new eastern chief to expedite the three development projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan, which would begin next year.

Meanwhile, Rusli said his focus was to improve and strengthen Mawilla 2 operations as its past commanders had already laid a good platform.

“In order to do this, I may need to apply my experience in the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) during its inception in 2013.

“While operating under current limitations (small base), we will continue to give priority to security matters and deploy assets according to the urgency and requirements of field operations,” he said. -Bernama