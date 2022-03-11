New RMT rates to take effect this Sunday: Radzi

PUTRAJAYA: The new rates for the Supplementary Meal Plan (RMT), increased from RM2.50 to RM3.50 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM3 to RM4 in Sabah, Sarawak as well as the Federal Territory of Labuan, will come into effect on Sunday (Nov 6).

In a statement today, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said implementing the new rates will benefit 791,477 students nationwide.

“Alhamdulillah, the MoE’s (Ministry of Education) efforts to raise the RMT rates can be implemented this year.

“This is among my commitments in ensuring quality food under the RMT for students,“ he said in a posting on his official Facebook today.

He said the new rates would also give relief to school canteen operators who provide the RMT.

“The MoE is committed to doing its best for the sustainability of education for the country’s future generation,“ he added.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling Budget 2023 said the government had allocated a total of RM777 million, which is a significant increase compared to RM280 million in 2020, to implement the new RMT rates. - Bernama