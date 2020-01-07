New sessions court to open in Semenyih, Langkawi

KUALA LUMPUR: Two new sessions courts will open, one in Semenyih, Selangor, and the other in Langkawi, Kedah, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pix).

He said the two courts will be set up to save cost and time of those in need of judicial assistance in the Sessions Court and to ensure their access to justice.

In Semenyih, he said, it involved the setting up of a Special Sessions Court to provide access to justice for foreigners detained in Malaysia for immigration-related offences, while the Sessions Court in Langkawi will hear civil and criminal cases.

“It will expedite disposal of cases, prevent backlog of cases and shortens the detention period of Immigration detainees,” he said, adding that currently, the nearest Sessions Court to Langkawi is in Alor Setar, which is a two-hour journey by sea. — Bernama