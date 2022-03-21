New sewage treatment plant in Bukit Berendam to benefit 140,000 residents

MALACCA: Some 140,000 residents in Malacca especially in Batu Berendam here have gained access to modern and quality sewage treatment services after the Batu Berendam Regional Sewage Treatment Plant began operations last December.

Minister of Environment and Water, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said it was the biggest sewage treatment plant in the state and built at a cost of RM111 million.

“It can treat up to 126,000 cubic metres of sewage a day and contributes to environmental sustainability.

“A total 61 existing sewage treatment plans will be shut down but will be connected to the plant to simultaneously facilitate monitoring,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a ceremony to launch and hand over the Batu Berendam Regional Sewage Treatment Plant here today.

Also present was State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman, Datuk Zaidi Attan, Sewerage Services Department director-general Ahmad Rozian Othman and Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Narendran Maniam.

Tuan Ibrahim also hoped Malacca could implement the integrated billing system which combined the billing for water and sewage treatment services as practiced in Terengganu and Labuan to enable consumers to save.

“In addition, water supply operators at the state levels will also receive a commission of 50 sen a month for each consumer to boost their income,” he said.

He said the water supply operator in Malacca was expected to receive between RM2 million and RM3 million a year through the integrated billing system if it was implemented. — Bernama