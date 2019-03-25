New SOP established for police to deal with autistic suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: The police now have a standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with cases involving autistic individuals.

The SOP is the result of a six-month effort led by Datuk Ramli Din, who heads the Research and Development Secretariat at Bukit Aman.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said a committee was set up to undertake the effort following the arrest of an autistic teenager in Selangor last September. The arrest caused an uproar among the on-line community.

A guidebook outlining the SOP was launched today.

In addition to the SOP, the police also plan to set up two centres on autism — one at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here and the other at the Royal Malaysian Police College in Cheras.

“Work on the projects will begin soon. We have received expert advice from local universities on the matter,” Fuzi said.

Those among the police have their share of relationships with people who have autism. Fuzi said a total of 484 children of police personnel have been diagnosed with the condition.