New SOP on non-Muslim houses of worship out Monday

PETALING JAYA: The government will review their standard operating procedure (SOP) for non-Muslim houses of worship after loosening restrictions for mosques.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the new SOP will be unveiled by the National Unity Ministry on Monday.

“Previously we said we can only allow 30 people in the mosque, but now we are allowing one third of the mosque’s congregational space to pray in the mosque.

“For example, if the mosque can usually accommodate 3000 people, now we allow 1000 people to enter that particular mosque,“ he said at a daily press briefing today.

This also means changes to the SOP for non-Muslim houses of worship as well, he added.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri urged the public to insist their hairdressers produce a letter confirming they are negative for Covid-19 if the hairdresser is a foreigner.

“Those who are getting a haircut and find that their hairdresser is a foreigner, I ask that they insist on a letter of proof from the hairdresser,“ he said, adding that the letter should show the hairdresser has undergone a swab test and is confirmed to be negative for Covid-19.

“If you asked (for the letter) and the hairdresser fails to produce the letter, please report it immediately to the authorities so we can take action against those who break the standard operating procedure.

“This can help the government identify foreign workers who still have not undergone the swab test and do not have the letter. This goes against the order issued by the government,” he added.