New Speaker advises MPs against making sexist remarks in future

KUALA LUMPUR: I would advise MPs to refrain from making sexist remarks, said newly appointed Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan.

“We do not condone any sexist acts, but whether that remark was sexist or not is open to interpretation at that time,“ he said during a press confernce when referring to war of words between Batu Kawan MP Kasthurirani Patho and Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Abdul Azeez had called her “gelap tak nampak” and also telling her to use “bedak”.

Kasthurirani had questioned the lack of women MPs in the list after the announcement of the Parliamentary Selection Committee members.

Azhar said things were a bit rowdy in the Dewan but Abdul Azeez had withdrawn the remark and apologised.

The Speaker said he hoped that in future no sexist remarks would be uttered in the Dewan.

When asked why no vote was called before he was appointed, he said there was no need for it and it was in line with Parliamentary Standing Orders as since he was the sole candidate.

He said any MPs can give a notice which must be 14 days before Parliament sits to nominate someone to replace another person.

He said the government had followed this rule and the Opposition had failed to nominate anyone as they seem to want Tan Sri Mohanad Ariff Md Yusuf and deputy speaker Nga Kor Ming to remain.

Azhar said he had resigned as the Election Commission chairman before the Chini state by-election to ensure he qualified for the Speaker’s post.

He said it was as a honour to take up the post as it would allow him to serve the nation.

Azhar said he would ensure that Parliament remain independent and parliamentary procedure was followed.

“I am all for parliamentary reform, I will have a look at the reforms in the works and those that have been proposed. I will study them and if possible even improve them,“ he said.

He said he might even bring up some new reform proposals if the need arises.