New strategy with new faces needed to address Covid crisis

THE appointment of a new prime minister that effectively ended the few weeks of political tussle has come as a relief for all.

Obviously, the first task for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix), the new man at the helm, is to address the Covid-19 crisis and revive the economy.

But before we get to that, perhaps the nation should first look at how we failed so badly in this fight. To get it right, we must know where we went wrong.

The past year has obviously been a disaster. We were already on the road to recovery when several events, such as the Sabah elections, sent us hurtling down the road to widespread infection.

It is obvious that politics is our main problem. Just as the Sabah elections led to a sharp increase in infection rates, the most recent increase in the daily tally of new cases came in the midst of a political crisis.

Of course, some could argue that one does not have to do with the other. After all, the infection is also spreading like wildfire in other parts of the world.

But as the rakyat watched with trepidation the continuous rise in the number of new cases every day, the attention of politicians was focused on ousting a sitting prime minister.

Granted, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was not exactly the people’s choice for the top job, but that was already water under the bridge. The Covid-19 crisis had taken centre stage shortly after his “takeover”, and the government’s task should have been focused on reducing infection and reviving the economy.

But that is not the only issue.

It is obvious that the strategy of the previous government has failed. Ismail Sabri will be committing a grave error if he chooses to continue with the same strategy, with the same people leading the charge.

Fans of Star Wars would remember how a bigger Death Star failed to do the job of the first and smaller version of the moon-size weapon.

“Hoping for different outcomes by repeating the same strategy is a recipe for disaster” is an oft-repeated piece of advice.

Our record has shown that the two ministers who were handpicked to spearhead the Covid-19 campaign had failed miserably. It would be an error to retain their services.

Who would ever forget that one of them actually advised Malaysians to drink warm water to avoid infection?

The quote “Do not drink water that is not boiled. Drink a glass of water that is warm because the virus does not like warm things. Make sure (the water) is not too hot” will forever be etched in the annals of ridiculous advice.

Politicians have failed. Let us get the experts to do the job, to lead the charge. Only then will there be hope for us.