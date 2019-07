PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry is in the midst of implementing a new organisation structure for the education sector in stages, beginning June 1, said Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin (pix).

He said the exercise will involve re-locating some officials in phases until May 2020, subject to vacancy and suitability of the location.

“The ministry gives the assurance that the restructuring will not cause anyone to lose their jobs, be demoted or dropped in grade,” he said yesterday.

Amin said the ministry will give special consideration of officers who will be retiring before or up to May 31, 2020, to remain in their current locations until the date of retirement.

It will also consider special placements for officials who are eligible for consideration of promotion on a time-based basis (specially for acting posts) up till May 31, 2020, to fill higher post, subject to vacancy, he said. — Bernama