New Treasury sec-gen says incentives in Budget 2023 comprehensive and caters to all industries

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2023 is a comprehensive budget that covers the business community as a whole, including investment and business facilitation aspects, said the newly appointed Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

He emphasised that while Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did not specifically name incentives for each industry, the main incentives offered to businesses span across all sectors.

“Perhaps it’s different from the other budgets before this, where previously they were like a shopping list where each incentive is mentioned for each industry,” he told the media after attending a post-budget debate organised by the Malaysian Economic Association today.

On his confirmation as Treasury secretary-general, Johan stated that he would support the prime minister’s vision, particularly for Budget 2023 in assisting the less fortunate and the lower income group.

Earlier in his speech, Johan touched on the challenging weaker global outlook for this year and how it would weigh on Malaysia’s economic prospects.

“As outlined in the 2023 global economic outlook report by the Internationa Monetary Fund, the weaker outlook was due to supply chain disruption, rising inflation, prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, tighter global economic policies, and slower economic growth in China, the United States, and the European Union,” he said. - Bernama