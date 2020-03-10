New Umno member Syed Abdullah slams DAP for referring to Azmin’s 11 as a virus

PETALING JAYA: Syed Abdullah Abdul Rahman (pix), the elder brother of Syed Saddiq the former Youth and Sports Minister has taken to Twitter to slam the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

On Mar 3, the official Twitter page of DAP referred to Azmin and the 11 politicians who defected from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) as viruses, saying “Informasi penting mengenai virus Azmin 11.”

In response to the tweet the new Umno member Syed Abdullah said the party lacked respect. He tweeted “So disrespectful, apa lah DAP.”