New version of braille Quran complies with Mushaf Rasm Uthmani

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad said the Mashaf Al-Quran Braille Malaysia (MQBM) (Braille Quran) is published for the convenience of visually-impaired Muslims to read the Holy Book that complies with the knowledge of sound (dhabt) and the Uthmani writing style (rasm) of the Quran.

He said the MQBM was different from the old version of the Braille Quran which did not comply with the mushaf in Rasm Uthmani in terms of the waqf (rules of stopping when reading the Quran) and the juz (section) transition.

“The KDN (Home Ministry) has approved the authentication of the final proof of the MQBM text based on the Printing of Al-Quran Text Act 1986 on April 9, 2021,“ he said at a press conference after launching the national-level MQBM here today.

Idris said the MQBM publication was a cooperation between the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) and the Association of Blind Muslims Malaysia (Pertis).

Pertis was given the right to print the first 1,000 copies of the mushaf to be distributed to the visually-impaired individuals in the country for free, he said. - Bernama