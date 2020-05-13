New way of doing business needed

PETALING JAYA: Business models that remain viable even under challenging conditions must be found soon to help the economy to recover, according to economists.

Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai said the need for social distancing would shift the focus from traditional business models to those that involve new technology that facilitate remote work.

At the same time, mastery of science as well as languages such as English, Chinese and Tamil are essential moving forward, said Asli’s Centre for Public Policy chairman Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam.

Barjoyai said that in the post-Covid-19 era, social distancing will be the norm. In such a situation, he said, businesses that will thrive will likely involve cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, virtual reality and the gig economy.

“The pandemic has effectively ended the traditional way of doing business but it has also opened up new ones,” he told theSun yesterday.

Under the “new normal” he said, merit and experience will become more essential. He said the term “retirement” would also need to be redefined.

“A person may no longer be in the workforce but continue to be an active participant in economic activities,” he pointed out. “This is already recognised as an important factor in China, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.”

Barjoyai also urged the government to provide facilities that can help reduce the private sector’s dependence on foreign labour in the long term.

Navaratnam said that apart of mastery of the main languages, new skills are needed in the age of digitalisation.

“We must upgrade our skills, and it must be done at all levels to increase employment opportunities,” he told theSun.

Another cause for concern, he said, is the small growth rate of the population.

“At only 0.6%, it is abnormal. We should see a yearly increase of at least 2%,” he said.

He was referring to new data released by the Statistics Department yesterday.

The data also showed that the number of births has also dropped by 1.5%.

Navaratnam attributed this phenomenon to several factors, amongst which are economic hardship, low income and a lack of hope for the future.

Read this story on our iPaper:

New way of doing business needed