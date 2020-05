PETALING JAYA: It has been only two months since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced on March 18, but for some, it seems like a lifetime.

Life has changed radically for many, thanks to the restrictions on movement. Work and family life have been altered, and leisure has taken on new meaning.

Many have begun to notice shortcomings in their work-life balance but parents have found joy for the extra time they now have with their children. At the same time, they cannot help but notice that additional effort is also essential to watch the young ones continuously.

While many have spent the time to learn new skills, other just let it slip by, unperturbed.

University student B. Dhanny, 20, said the MCO has given her the chance to pick up sewing and reconnect with a long-lost hobby, painting.

“I loved to paint as a kid, but had lost touch with it when I got older. With the MCO, I took the opportunity to paint again,” she told theSun.

“As for sewing, I had to make some alterations to a pair of old jeans.

“Following that, I started to learn a few more skills from the Pinterest social media site, and began sewing all kinds of things: pockets, pillowcases and scarves. I even changed old dresses into tank tops,” she said.

But for content developer Tan Kee Fei, 31, the current health crisis has left him with little choice but to work even harder.

“The austerity measures (put in place to mitigate the impact of the economic fallout) has left my team short-handed. Now, I’ve no choice but to spend more time at work,” he said.

On the bright side, Tan said, the MCO has given him more time to indulge in his favourite pastime - playing video games.

“I can’t go out to meet friends, so I started to play video games that I’ve always wanted to play but did not have the time previously.”

A 45-year-old mother, who wished to be known only as Mages, is taking the opportunity to spend more time with her four children.

“I don’t mind the extra time and effort I now have to spend on the children,” she said. But she admits it can be difficult to keep the children under control when they are all at home.

“However my children are my everything. I have no problems taking care of them,” she said.

“The MCO has given them a chance to learn some cooking and cleaning. Before this, these things have always been done for them.”

Global strategy firm, Board of Innovation, has reported that the top three trends during the MCO period were a decrease in mental health, diminished trust in other’s hygiene, and extended travel restrictions internationally.

The firm also reported that work-from-home set-ups had become more optimised, while conflicts in international trade rose alongside global unemployment levels.

Following those trends were a rise in demand for delivery services, more limited contact with the elderly, and an expansion of one’s identity beyond their job.

