New Year: Put aside political ideologies to face challenges, says Sultan of Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin urged the people to put aside political ideologies and differences to tackle problems and challenges that the country is facing.

The Selangor Ruler warned all quarters, especially politicians not to fight with each other or focus on personal interests to the point of neglecting their responsibilities to serve the people.

‘Less talk, more action. I also hope that the people will continue to prioritise peace and harmony and avoid touching on sensitive issues that could harm the unity between races,“ he said in a post on Selangor Royal Office Facebook in conjunction with the new year.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin said that all parties must work together to rebuild the country that is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and elevate it to a better level in all aspects including social, political, and economic.

They also wished Malaysians, the Selangor people particularly, Happy New Year 2023 and prayed that the new year would shine brighter for them.

“I also call on the people to make it their new year’s resolution to be prudent in managing the economy and daily lifestyle, especially in the face of world economic outlook for 2023 which is quite alarming,“ he added. - Bernama