New youth development model to be launched in March 2022 - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The New Youth Development Model (MBPB) 2030 will be launched in March next year to intensify efforts to develop youth and nurture ‘Masyarakat 5.0’ (Society 5.0) in the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said it will be developed based on the aspirations of young people for youth empowerment for the next decade.

“When implemented, MBPB 2030 will benefit youth by increasing their socio-economic status via the creation of new job opportunities, education and skills.

“It will also strengthen youth support systems, especially relations with family, society and government agencies in their efforts to nurture a more confident and active generation of youth who are resilient and capable of taking on challenges,” he said when launching the 2021 National Youth Day celebrations here today.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha were also present at the event.

Ismail Sabri said Masyarakat 5.0, a society that can thrive both in the physical and virtual worlds, which the country is aspiring for should not merely be a generation smart enough to navigate through the digital world but also wise enough to adapt with technology which will complement the religious, cultural and civic values cherished by the Malaysian Family.

“I am highly confident in the youth’s capabilities to rise to this challenge, and data shows that the majority of them are already at the level of ‘Belia 4.0’. At this point, youth are already analytical, highly skilled and possess innovative approaches and emphasise on a creative culture,” he said.

The government will continue to intensify efforts so that Masyarakat 5.0 will be achieved through various initiatives including the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL), Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) policy and the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan.

Ismail Sabri said the government will also boost the preparation of infrastructure, digital services and career markets for the entire Malaysian Family, including youth.

The initiatives identified are capable to reduce the digital divide and stimulate current economic growth.

Ismail Sabri also said that the government will continue to encourage the spirit of volunteerism and emphasise mental health in the post-Covid-19 pandemic era, through the Mental Health Matters campaign, the Rakan Muda Comfort Room programme and the Young Minds social enterprise targeting over 1,000 youth counsellors as trainees.

The prime minister also presented the National Youth Perdana Awards for several categories to Aiman Hafizi Abu Bakar (Special Award), Mohamad Shafizal Mohamad Shafee (Youth Perdana Gold Award), Ammielyya Jusnieza Ahmad Jafri (Women’s Individual), Mohd Adib Anas Md Noor (Men’s Individual) and the Felda Jerangau Youth Association, Terengganu (Youth Association).

The National Youth Day is usually celebrated on May 15 but physical celebrations this year had to be postponed following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s celebration, with the theme ‘This Decade is Your Decade’, is the government’s acknowledgement of the contribution, commitment, effort, determination and excellence shown by youth.- Bernama