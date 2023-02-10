New Zealand governor-general, Raja Permaisuri visit Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex

KUALA LUMPUR: The governor-general of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro today visited the Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex at Jalan Conlay in conjunction with her four-day state visit to Malaysia.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced by the visit by Kiro.

Kiro and Tunku Azizah arrived at about 5.50 pm and were greeted by Kraftangan Malaysia director-general Ainu Sham Ramli in the presence of Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who is minister-in-attendance for Kiro’s state visit.

Kiro, accompanied by Her Majesty, viewed the Batik Collection Exhibition themed ‘A Queen’s Touch: An Exploration and Experimentation of Batik Inderapura’, which showcased 18 types of batik collection crafted by Her Majesty.

They proceeded to visit the craft museum showcasing various local craft art before ending the visit after spending 90 minutes at the complex.

Kiro arrived in Malaysia yesterday with husband, Dr Richard Davies for her maiden visit to Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region since assuming office on Oct 21, 2021.

The state visit to Malaysia is at the invitation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The last state visit by a governor-general of New Zealand was by Dame Patsy Reddy on Dec 5 to 8, 2017.

New Zealand is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in the Pacific region, with total trade between the two nations reaching RM6.32 billion (US$1.42 billion) as of June this year, an increase of 15.3 per cent from RM5.48 billion (US$1.27 billion) recorded in the corresponding period in 2022. -Bernama