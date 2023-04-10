New Zealand governor-general visits St John Ambulance of M’sia headquarters

KUALA LUMPUR: The governor-general of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro visited the national headquarters of the St John Ambulance of Malaysia at Jalan Shelley here, today.

She arrived at 4.36 pm, accompanied by her spouse Dr Richard Davies, and the couple was welcomed by St John Ambulance of Malaysia commander-in-chief Datuk Lai See Ming and his spouse Datin Wong Lai Hwa.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh was also present as the minister-in-attendance.

The delegation spent around an hour viewing the St John Ambulance of Malaysia National Heritage Gallery which displayed the history of the organisation in the country.

Earlier, Kiro attended an Orang Asli community programme organised by the Jungle School Gombak Malaysia, which was held at Alang Manja Resort in Gombak.

This is Kiro’s maiden visit to Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region since assuming office on Oct 21, 2021.

The last state visit by a governor-general of New Zealand was by Dame Patsy Reddy, from Dec 5 to 8, 2017.

New Zealand is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in the Pacific region, with total trade between the two countries reaching RM6.32 billion (US$1.42 billion) as of June this year, an increase of 15.3 per cent from RM5.48 billion (US$1.27 billion) recorded in the corresponding period in 2022. -Bernama