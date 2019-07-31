Newborn abandoned at surau in Kg Baru Subang

PETALING JAYA: A newborn was found abandoned at a surau in Kampung Baru Subang early on Tuesday morning with a note placed on it.

“Please take care of the child or place him in an orphanage. I am sorry I am unable to care for the baby,“ the note read.

Sungai Buloh OCPD Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said the one-day-old boy was found at about 6.40am by a resident.

“Preliminary report from the Sungai Buloh hospital medical officer stated the baby was normal and stable,“ she said. “The baby is being treated there. There was no CCTV at the surau.”

In a separate case, an infant was found in a health clinic’s OKU bathroom in Kampung Melayu Sungai Buloh at 3.05pm on Monday. A doctor alerted the police.

“The baby boy, which weighs 2.6kg, was found by a cleaner at 12.05pm. There were no signs of injury and he is being treated at the Sungai Buloh hospital.”

The public has been urged to assist with the investigations into the two infants. Both cases are being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years old.