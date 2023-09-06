Newborn baby abandoned in front of mosque

IPOH: A baby girl who is just several days old was found abandoned in front of the main entrance of Masjid An-Najihah Sungai Kepar, near Semanggol, today.

Kerian district police chief Supt Juna Yusoff said worshippers stumbled upon the baby, who was healthy and wrapped in a piece of cloth.

“A CCTV recording shows a woman, believed to be a Malay, entering the mosque compound and abandoning the baby there at 11.58 am,” he said in a statement.

Juna urged anyone with information on the case to contact the police and the woman in the video recording to report to the Kerian district police headquarters to help in investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for abandonment of an infant,” he said. -BERNAMA