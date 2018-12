SIK: A newborn baby boy was found wrapped in a white towel, abandoned by the roadside in Kampung Bunga, Chepir near here, this morning.

Sik district police chief DSP Abdull Razak Osman said the baby whose umbilical cord was still intact was found by a man at about 8am this morning, while on his way to his orchard in the village.

“According to the man, he heard a baby crying while walking near an orphanage near here, before finding a baby wrapped in a white towel left by the roadside.

“The man initially took the baby to the clinic in the village where a nurse attended to the baby before he took the infant to Sik Hospital for a further examination,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Abdull Razak said an initial checkup found the baby, weighing 2.2kg, in stable condition with no injuries or health problems.

“The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years old,“ he said. — Bernama