Newborn baby dies in hospital just hours after found by roadside

KUALA LUMPUR: A newborn baby boy was found by the roadside across an apartment car park in Kajang yesterday morning.

He died while undergoing treatment at the Serdang Hospital later.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan (pix) said a 51-year-old man had lodged a police report on the matter at 7.07 am.

“The baby with his umbilical cord still attached was found lying without any clothes and was in critical condition before he was brought to the Serdang Hospital. There was no note left at the scene.

“At 10.35 am, the hospital pronounced the baby dead. A post-mortem was conducted,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with information to contact the nearest police station or case investigating officer Insp Muhammad Tasnim Mohamed Nor at 014-6209960. -Bernama