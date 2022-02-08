Newborn baby dies with injury to chest

KUALA TERENGGANU: A newborn baby boy was found dead, with an injury to his chest, after he was believed to have been stabbed with a sharp object at a house in Felcra Seri Bandi, Cukai in Kemaman, 126 kilometres from here, this morning.

Kemaman district police chief, Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan, said the police received a report on the incident at about 10 am and rushed to the scene.

“The baby was delivered by a 15-year-old girl at her house, assisted by a friend. The latter then rushed to inform a nearby clinic about the delivery while the teen mother and her baby stayed at home. When the incident took place, the girl’s mother was away at work in Cukai.

“However, when clinic personnel arrived they saw that the baby was bleeding from an injury to the chest,” he said when contacted today.

He said that the baby was then rushed to the clinic, located less than 100 metres from the girl’s house, and given emergency aid, but was confirmed dead.

“A preliminary police investigation at the girl’s house found several sharp objects with traces of blood.

Hanyan said the girl was no longer at school, and stayed with her mother after her father died.

He added that the remains of the baby were taken to the Forensic Unit of the Kemaman Hospital for post-mortem, and the teenager also received treatment at the hospital.

He said since only the teenager was in the house with the baby during the incident, the police would detain her to assist in the investigation, under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama