Newborn baby found abandoned in Surau in Kamunting

TAIPING: A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a box, in front of Surau Nur Iman in Kampung Pinang Seberang, Kamunting near here yesterday.

Taiping district police acting chief Supt Razlam Ab Hamid said the baby, his umbilical cord still attached was wrapped with a piece of cloth.

“A policeman who was patrolling the area found the baby at 4.20pm. He immediately lodged a report at the Kamunting police station,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Kerian, a local man was found dead beside a drain, near a shop in Taman Bangan Serai this evening.

Kerian district police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said a passerby stumbled on the body and alerted the police at 2.49pm.

He said the man had been identified as M. Muthi, 49, from Kampung Keramat, Bagan Serai and police have classified the case as sudden death. — Bernama