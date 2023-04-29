Newborn baby found abandoned near factory

KUANTAN: A newborn baby boy with insect bites and his umbilical cord still attached was found on wooden planks near a factory fence in Kampung Peramu here today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said police received a call on the discovery of the baby from the public at 12.10 pm.

He said a 51-year-old woman found the boy about 10 metres from her house after she went to investigate sounds of a baby crying at about 11.30 am.

“The infant was with his umbilical cord attached and there were insect bites on his body,“ he said in a statement.

“Doctors at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital estimate that the baby was born less than three hours before the discovery. He is still being treated in the paediatric ward of the hospital and is in stable condition,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code. - Bernama