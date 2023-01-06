Newborn baby found in box covered with ants

IPOH: A newborn baby boy was found bundled in a box and covered with ants at the Taman Kota Wira bus stop in Taiping yesterday.

Taiping District Police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the baby was found wrapped in a towel by a woman, who had stopped her vehicle to take some things out of her car boot.

“When the woman got down from her car, she heard the cries of a baby before finding the infant,” he said in a statement.

He said the baby was taken to the Taiping Hospital and a medical examination by a doctor found the 2.62-kilogramme baby to be suffering from breathing problems and needing intubation.

He added that the baby, who also showed signs of dehydration and was given an intravenous drip, is believed to suffer from some infections and was given antibiotics.

“The baby is now in a stable condition and is being treated at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU),” he said.

He added that police are trying to identify the suspects who abandoned the baby and the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing the birth of a child with the intention of dumping the baby. -Bernama