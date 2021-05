BATU PAHAT: A body of a newborn girl, with her umbilical cord still intact, was found behind a business premises at Jalan Kluang here, yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said police was informed about the baby at 6.40pm, and preliminary investigations found that the baby, who was placed in a box, was left there for more than 24 hours, based on the condition of the body.

Based on a CCTV footage in the area, a man had placed the box there last April 27, he said in a statement today.

Ismail said the body had been sent to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) for post-mortem and the police was investigating the case under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth by secretly disposing the dead body of a child, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine or both, upon conviction. -Bernama