Newborn baby girl found abandoned at garbage dump

KUALA LUMPUR: A newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord still intact was found abandoned at a garbage dump on Kampung Sungai Ara, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the baby was found by a woman and her son at 7.15 am before they lodged a report at the Damansara Police station.

He said the baby, weighing 2.5 kg and was found wrapped in a piece of yellow cloth, was later taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for examination.

“Doctors confirmed that the baby is in stable condition,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the baby is now warded at the paediatric ward of the hospital and the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code. - Bernama