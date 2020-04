BATU PAHAT: A newborn baby girl was found alive and well in an oil palm smallholding in Sri Gading, near here yesterday evening.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim said police received a call at 4.30pm informing that a newborn baby had been discovered at the smallholding.

He said based on the attached umbilical cord, the baby, found wrapped in a towel, was believed to have been abandoned just after delivery.

“Police took the baby to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) here for treatment, and she is reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement here today.

Investigations under section 317 of the Penal Code are ongoing and those with information are urged to contact the Batu Pahat district police headquarters at 07-4363452. — Bernama