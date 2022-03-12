Newborn girl found abandoned in box at Mersing

MERSING: A newborn baby girl was found in a chocolate coloured box abandoned at the entrance to an orchard in Jemaluang here this morning.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said the baby, who had her umbilical cord still attached, was placed in the box lined with a curtain, was found at around 8.40 am.

“Police received information from the public about a newborn baby who was still alive at the side of the entrance to the orchard.

“The baby was rescued and treated at the Jemaluang health clinic, but her identity has yet to be determined,” he said in a statement today.

The baby is reported to be in a stable condition, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

Cyril also asked that those with information about the incident to come to the nearest police station to assist investigations. - Bernama