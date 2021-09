SEREMBAN: A newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found abandoned on the grass near a workers’ accommodation at Presint 3 Taman Ara Sendayan, here this morning.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said they were alerted of the discovery by the public at 11.52am.

He said the police suspected that the baby had been born less than 12 hours before the discovery.

“The baby is currently at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban for further treatment,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for child abandonment.

He also urged the public who had information regarding the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation. — Bernama