Newborn thrown by mother from flat suffered internal injuries

GEORGE TOWN: A newborn girl who was thrown by her mother from a fourth-floor flat at Persiaran Mayang Pasir 5, Bayan Baru here yesterday is being treated at the Penang Hospital for internal and head injuries.

Barat Daya district police chief Superintendent A. A. Anbalagan said based on doctor’s reports, the baby suffered cracks in the skull and injuries to her brain and liver.

“The baby is in stable condition now. However, she needs to be checked by specialists to determine her actual condition

“The 18-year-old mother of the baby is also being treated at the same hospital and is in stable condition,” he said here today.

He said police are tracking down an 18-year-old boy believed to be the girl’s boyfriend and the father of the baby. The girl was arrested by police yesterday.

Residents in the area heard a loud thud at about 8am yesterday and on checking found the baby alive in a bag. - Bernama