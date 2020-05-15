Newborn thrown out case: Mother’s boyfriend detained

GEORGE TOWN: An 18-year-old boy, believed to be the father of a newborn baby girl who was thrown by her mother from a fourth floor flat unit in Bayan Baru, near here two days ago, was detained last night to assist the investigation.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt A.A Anbalagan said the youth was arrested after he surrendered at the Bayan Baru police station, at 8.40 pm last night.

“During initial investigations, the boy who works as a shop assistant, admits that he knows the girl. Originally from Kampung Padang Bekuai, Pengkalan Hulu in Perak, he is now living in Bayan Lepas,” he said here today.

He said the boy, tested negative for drugs and has no previous criminal record, was remanded for further investigation under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

In an incident on Wednesday, an 18-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly throwing her newborn baby from a fourth-floor flat unit at Persiaran Mayang Pasir 5, Bayan Baru.

Residents in the area heard a loud thud at about 8 am and upon inspection found a baby alive in a bag at the back of the flats.

Based on doctor’s reports, the baby, currently placed at the Penang Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), suffered cracks in the skull as well as injuries to her brain and liver and would be referred to a specialist to determine her actual condition. -Bernama